Gunmen abduct Priest, 4 children in Edo

Heavily armed men have kidnapped a priest of the Uromi Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Father Nicholas Oboh in Benin the Edo State capital.

The cleric was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Friday and taken to an unknown location.

Similarly, four children of the same family from Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area were abducted by armed robbers after they had robbed residents of the area, New Telegraph reports.

Chancellor Uromi Diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore, in a statement posted on his facebook page said that Rev Father Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s Day.

Odenore called for prayers for the release of Father Oboh.

According to the cleric: “We are sure he is alive, and since the incident, steps have be taken to ensure that Rev Father Nicholas Oboh is release without no harm.”

Armed robbers had earlier robbed residents of Umuelu community and took four children along with them.

Sources in the area said one of the abducted children has been released after the parents parted with the sum of N2 million.