Gunmen abduct Plateau monarch

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped a traditional ruler in Plateau state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Sulaiman.

Source say Suleiman, who is the Pankwal Bogghom , a second class chief in Kanan Council Area was abducted in his palace by the gunmen when they attacked his palace on Monday.

The development was confirmed Monday by the Chairman of Kanan Local Government Area, Wokdung Abbas in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Bashir Auta.

The statement said “The Executive Chairman of Kanam Local Government Council Hon Wokdung Adamu Abbas, On behalf of the Kanam Legislative Council, the Executive, the Bogghom Chiefdom, Kanam traditional Council and the entire peace loving people of the council announces the sad and unfortunate news of the abduction of PANKWAL BOGGHOM, his royal Highness Alh Shehu Sulaiman at the early hours of Monday 20th April, 2020 by unknown gunmen”.

Senator presenting Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Hezekiah Dimka, in a statement signed by, his Senior Legislative aide, Shehu Kanam also confirmed the abduction of the monarch describing it as a sad incident in the council area.

Stating that the abducted monarch was a man of peace, the Senator called on his abductors to release him without further delay especially considering his age, status and symbol.