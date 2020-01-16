Gunmen abduct, kill journalist; dump body behind office

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen are said to have abducted and reportedly killed a Yola journalist, Maxwell Nelson, working with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Maxwell, a reporter with FRCN outstation in Yola was on Tuesday abducted by gunmen who came to his residence and took him away.

But the corpse of the journalists was uncovered with his hands bound together with machete cuts dumped behind the perimeter walls of the broadcasting station.

Family sources confirmed the demise of the reporter and another colleague who didn’t want to be named.

The colleague said the FRCN has contacted the police for the corpse of the slain journalists uncovered this afternoon to be deposited at the mortuary.

He said, ” Our colleague was killed by unknown men, who took him out from his residence, bound him up and macheted and dumped his corpse behind Fombina (FRCN Station) which was found by some women going to the farm this morning.”

He said the women raised the alarm after which an official with Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps detailed to the station carried the body.

It is not yet clear what led to the brutal killing of the journalist.