Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Enugu

In another breach of security in the south-east, a Catholic priest has been kidnapped by gunmen in Enugu state.

The victim, identified as Arinze Madu, a vice-rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of the state, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday evening.

His abduction was confirmed by Benjamin Achi, Enugu Catholic Diocese’s director of communication.

“Yes, father Madu has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped at the seminary where he works; Queen of Apostle, Imezi-Owa, where he is serving,” Achi said.

“Some unknown armed men accosted him while he was driving out of the seminary and they whisked him away yesterday evening.

“The security operatives are already on it and the PPRO of the state spoke about it this morning that they have received the information and they are working hard to effect his release.

“So, we hope for the best.”

He added that the diocese has not been contacted by the kidnappers for a ransom.

The priest’s abduction is coming two months after two priests were killed in the state.

Reacting to the incident, Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu police public relations officer, said the command has intensified efforts to rescue the abducted priest.