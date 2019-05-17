Gunmen Abduct 5 Oil Workers in Rivers

Five oil workers have been kidnapped by gunmen within the oil mining lease (OML) -55 operated by Belemaoil Producing Limited, an indigenous oil company, in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The Rivers police command confirmed the development, saying they were working round the clock to ensure the unconditional release of the workers.

Nnamdi Omoni, police public relations officer of the command, said gunboats had been deployed to trail the abductors.

“Yes, I can confirm that five seismic workers were kidnapped two days ago. We have intensified efforts to ensure their release and gunboats have been deployed,” he said.

“We are working with other sister agencies, especially the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, to ensure they are released within record time.”

He expressed confidence that the victims would be released unhurt.

The oil workers are personnel of Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL and BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

The workers were on the site of an ongoing seismic operations by Belemaoil when they kidnapped.