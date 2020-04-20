Gunman kills 16 in Canada’s worst mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the worst mass shooting in Canada’s modern history.

The killing spree, which lasted for 12 hours, ended with a car chase on Sunday. Among the dead is a female Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer.

Police said the suspect shot people at different locations in Nova Scotia, many of them randomly.

He was gunned down driving what looked like a police car during a confrontation with the police.

The RCMP identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who owned three properties in Portapique.

Reacting to the killings, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the attack as “a terrible situation”.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters this was “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history”.