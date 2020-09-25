Gun-toting security men disrupt ASUU meeting, chase away lecturers

Gun-wielding security men from the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Anambra State on Thursday chased away lecturers of the institution ahead of a scheduled meeting.

The institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had recently dissociated themselves from the planned reopening of the institution by its management, a development that did not go down well with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Greg Nwakoby, News Express writes.

ASUU members in the institution were led to the meeting at the congress hall of the institution by Prof Alphonsus Aniebo and the zonal coordinator of the group, in Owerri Zone, Dr Uzo Onyebinama, when gun-wielding security men from the institution’s anti-cult outfit stopped them and asked all members of the group to leave.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution had days back said that academic activities will continue in the institution, saying that out of over 600 lecturers in the university, only a few were embarking on the strike.

The group wondered why the Vice-Chancellor would send security men to stop them from meeting, saying: “They shut the door against us and asked everyone out of the hall as if we were common criminals.

“We left the hall and converged under a mango tree in the institution, but we were also stopped from meeting but we insisted.”

Speaking to journalists, the immediate past coordinator of ASUU, Owerri zone, Prof Ike Odumegwu, said: “The security men said they were instructed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Greg Nwakoby not to let the group hold its meeting within the institution.

On his part, chairman of ASUU in the university, Prof Alphonsus Aniebo, said: “The university wants us to break a national strike, but we have said we will not. We will keep following the national body of ASUU because every achievement he has here has been as a result of ASUU struggle.”

