Guinness Night Football: Experience the Drama, the Passion, the Adrenaline

Following successful launches in other African markets, Guinness Night Football has arrived in Nigeria with bold and unconventional football themed activities that bring players and fans across the country extraordinary experiences.

Kicking off in Enugu on the 21st of December and soon after in Lagos on the 28th of December, Guinness Night Football is a series of diverse and immersive football experiences which gives football enthusiasts and fun-seekers a rare opportunity to enjoy a range of bold football-themed activities, all played out in the dark enhanced by colourful neon UV and lighting technology making the experience more vibrant, immersive and memorable.

According to Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager – Guinness, “Guinness Night Football will take the game beyond conventional football experiences by bringing out the colour vibrancy of the players and provide fans and spectators with unforgettable experiences.”

To be part of the Enugu kick-off, register here; for the Lagos kick-off, here. Alternatively, look out for promotional bottles of Guinness stout, check under the crown and dial *1759*CODE#

For more information, visit here for all the details. To join the conversation on social media, follow the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP.

Please make sure you enjoy Guinness responsibly – 18+ only.