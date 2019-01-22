Guilty as Charged! Ronaldo Reaches €19m Tax Fraud Settlement

Footie superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay an €18.8m fine after striking a deal with Spanish prosecutors and tax authorities in return for a 23-month suspended prison sentence.

The Juventus forward arrived in court in Madrid on Tuesday morning accompanied by his partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Guardian reports that his request to be allowed to enter the Provincial court through an underground carpark was denied.

Ronaldo, 33, had been accused of defrauding the authorities of €14.8m in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014 while he starred for Real Madrid.

In 2017, Madrid’s regional state prosecutor alleged the player had used what it deemed to be a shell company in the Virgin Islands to “create a screen in order to hide his total income from Spain’s tax office”.

It said Ronaldo “intentionally” did not declare income of €28.4m related to image rights, and declared €11.5m of earnings from 2011-14 when his real income was almost €43m.

The prosecutor also alleged that Ronaldo falsely reported income as coming from real estate, which it said had greatly reduced his tax rate.

Tuesday’s brief hearing came six months after the Portuguese star agreed to a deal that would see him spared jail if he paid fines totalling almost €19m.