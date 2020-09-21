Guiliana Rancic Reveals She’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

Guiliana Rancic has revealed that the reason she was a no show on E!’s Emmy red carpet was because she had contracted the Corona virus.
The television host revealed she opted out after test results showed she tested positive for the deadly virus. Her husband, Bill and their son, Duke also have the virus.
Guiliana Rancic shared a video to inform fans that they’re doing good and also reveal that her family is currently self-isolating at home as they continue to care for each other.
View this post on Instagram
Hi friends 💕 I shared this video on E! earlier today to explain why I was going to be missing our Emmy show. As I prepared to fly to LA to host E!s Emmy coverage, I discovered that I, along with my husband Bill and our son Duke, tested positive for Covid-19. As you may know, the health of those around me is always my first priority. We are all three doing well and are isolating at home and taking very good care of one another. We aren’t the first to get this news and we certainly won’t be the last so please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together. ❤️ Thank you so much to those of you who have been wishing us well. Please know we are sending you all lots of love from the three of us. Take good care ❤️ G, B & D