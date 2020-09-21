Guiliana Rancic Reveals She’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

Guiliana Rancic has revealed that the reason she was a no show on E!’s Emmy red carpet was because she had contracted the Corona virus.

The television host revealed she opted out after test results showed she tested positive for the deadly virus. Her husband, Bill and their son, Duke also have the virus.

Guiliana Rancic shared a video to inform fans that they’re doing good and also reveal that her family is currently self-isolating at home as they continue to care for each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

