Guest stabs host dead at birthday party

A birthday party ended in tears last month after a teenage guest killed the celebrator, Omeika Josiah.

TheNation reports that the party, which held at the Amini Awo village in Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State, was already in progress when Sunday Philip arrived and was served a bottle of beer and a plate of spiced spaghetti.

It was said that some of the food and drinks belonging to guests at the table where Philip sat erroneously poured on the floor to the chagrin of one Jonah, who tried to move away the sound system from the scene to prevent it from being damaged.

Philip, however, resisted Jonah’s move, leading to a fight between them and a consequent pandemonium at the party.

Sources say Philip then ran into a nearby house and fetched a knife which he drove the knife into his belly and made to flee as Josiah lay in a pool of his blood.

He was however apprehended by bystanders, beaten to a pulp and held down while efforts were made to take Josiah to a nearby hospital.

He however died inside the car that was conveying him to the hospital.

