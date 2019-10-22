Gucci Mane Threatens DJ Envy in Response to Claims He’s Banned from The Breakfast Club

Gucci Mane wants to put his hands on DJ Envy.

The rapper said this during a sit-down during which he addressed claims that he’s banned from Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

Asked where he got the news about his ban from, Gucci told Charlamagne Tha God, “It came from that punk a– bitch,” seemingly referencing The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee. Then he added: “And DJ Envy — he’s a p—-, too. Envy’s p—-, man.”

“The day he did the people’s court thing — he was there. Him and the girl or whatever,” he continued. “So he ain’t have the nuts to come after he did that. I was going to confront him too. I was going to say ‘Hey man, you got something to say to me?’ I just wanted to see what he was going to say.”

“I’ma confront him about what he and Angela did, and if he come at me wrong, I’ma slap the s— out of him … It ain’t gonna be his first time getting slapped.”

Their feud began after his 2016 appearance on the radio show, during which Gucci alleged that Angela Yee wanted a sexual relationship with him. Yee denied the accusations and the awkward conversation sparked rumors that he would no longer be allowed back on the show after the incident.

Earlier this month, Yee and Envy, 42, responded to the rumors in a reprised segment of Club Court.

Yee explained that Gucci was never banned from the show and again denied ever wanting to pursue a relationship with him as she said she doesn’t have his number.

However, Yee did allege that Gucci wanted to make amends. “Somebody hit me up and said Gucci Mane would like to get on the phone with you and have a conversation and he wanted to I guess apologize for what he did and I said, ‘I don’t do that behind the scenes … you said something publicly that wasn’t true, you should publicly apologize,” Yee said on The Breakfast Club Court.

See Gucci’s recent interview below: