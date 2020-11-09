Gucci Mane Gifts Keyshia Ka’oir Lamborghini Aventador in Anticipation of Baby’s Arrival

Gucci Mane is splurging the Benjamins on his wife and soon-to-be mother of their son, Keyshia Ka’oir.

The rapper gifted his business mogul Mrs a bright neon Lamborghini Aventador with black stripes in anticipation for their baby boy who is set to make his grand entry soon.

Gucci Mane got a matching mini version of the Lamborghini Aventador for Baby Davis too as a perfect mummy and me set.

Keyshia Ka’oir shared the picture of the latest addition to her growing fleet of luxury cars on her Instagram page and captioned it;

“Thank you Daddy! For Mama bad Baby Boy with the matching LAMBOS #SV #Aventador #1017 #MrsDavis #BabyDavis if this ain’t the cutest”.

