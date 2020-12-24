Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir Have Welcomed Their Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir Have Welcomed Their Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Kaoir who welcomed their baby boy, Ice Davis on Wednesday, December 23.

The beauty and lifestyle mogul and new mum, shared the happy news on her Instagram page while revealing her son’s birth weight and name.

“He’s here!!!!!! ICE DAVIS. 12/23/2020. 7lbz. #ThankYouLord. OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT”, she wrote.

Gucci Mane also shared the news on Instagram, thanking his wife for birthing their son.

Congratulations to the Wopsters!

, ,

Related Posts

Tacha Akide Stuns in a Glorious Red Tolu Bally Dress for Her 25th Birthday

December 24, 2020

Chioma Rowland with a Message on Self Care

December 24, 2020

Big Sean is the New Creative Director of Innovation for Detroit Pistons

December 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply