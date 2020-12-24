Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir Have Welcomed Their Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Kaoir who welcomed their baby boy, Ice Davis on Wednesday, December 23.

The beauty and lifestyle mogul and new mum, shared the happy news on her Instagram page while revealing her son’s birth weight and name.

“He’s here!!!!!! ICE DAVIS. 12/23/2020. 7lbz. #ThankYouLord. OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT”, she wrote.

Gucci Mane also shared the news on Instagram, thanking his wife for birthing their son.

Congratulations to the Wopsters!

