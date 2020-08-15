Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Are Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir!

The rapper took to his social media to share their awesome news about the pregnancy, and this comes three years after they tied the knot together.

“My beautiful wife is pregnant,” he captioned the photo of her in a bodysuit which showed off her baby bump. “Life is good.”

Keyshia also shared her own heartwarming post, with a caption that read, “I ain’t athletic but on @gucci1017 D I did gymnastics.”

Check out the adorable pair below:

