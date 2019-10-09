Gucci Comes Under Fire for Their Shackle-Like Ankle Bracelets

Gucci is catching a lot of flak on social media for making shackle-inspired ankle bracelets the next trend.

According to THR, at their spring-summer 2020 presentation in Milan, the Italian fashion house showed of their leather ankle bracelet that some on social media have said resembles an electronic ankle monitor (used as an alternative to incarceration).

Other people also pointed out that the anklet appears to bear gold bullets. “When did it become fashionable to make an ankle monitor a fashion accessory? Asking for a friend,” said one Twitter user. And another said, “Y’all can’t be serious?!! Y’all really out here making ankle monitors now?!!”

A third user added, “What do you think of Alessandro_Michele new @gucci pointed toe flats with ankle holster to hold your lipsticks??? Some of [sic] said it resembles a prison ankle tag however personally I think it may come in useful…”

And this comes after the fashion house was criticised for its spring-summer 2020 presentation that kicked off with models wearing straitjackets, not intended to be sold in stores, according to the brand. A statement from Gucci said the concept was to show “blank-styled clothes” as representative of “the most extreme version of a uniform, dictated by society and those who control it.”

They had yet to address the current outrage at press time. Check out the bracelet below: