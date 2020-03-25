Guardiola donates €1m to fight Coronavirus

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has donated €1m to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Spain.

Spain, like neighbouring Italy, is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with over 2600 dead and 40,000 infected.

Guardiola, presently at home in Barcelona, has been working with his lawyers over the past few days to work out the best way of disbursing the fund.

It is said the money will be distributed between the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

The money will be used to help purchase medical equipment and protective material for the hospital staff involved in treating those admitted to hospital.

The Catalan region, where Guardiola is from, is one of the areas in Spain which has the most concentrated number of cases.

Guardiola isn’t the only football figure helping in the fight against COVID-19 as reports in Spain claim both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have donated €1m to coronavirus campaigns this week.

ESPN reports that Barca talisman Messi has donated a total of €1m to two hospitals, one in Barcelona and the other in Rosario in his native Argentina.

Portugal superstar Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated €1m to three intensive care units for patients suffering from COVID-19 at hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.