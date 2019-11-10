‘Grow, don’t blow’ – Magu tells Nigerian Youths

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has cautioned Nigerian youths against joining the bandwagon on the quest to ‘blow’ (the modern slang for quick wealth), insisting that such mental state could push them into committing crimes which may in turn cut short their dreams.

The EFCC boss gave the charge at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife on Friday, November 8th while delivering the keynote address at the 2019 Symposium of the National Association of Philosophy Students (NAPS), OAU branch.

The EFCC boss, who was represented by the Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, admonished the students to take their studies seriously and always look inwards to discover and nurture their talents to maturity. He added that with diligence and persistence success was sure for them.

“At the individual level, every youth must shun all temptation to be corrupt or be corrupted by any means.

“They must realise that the only way to success is hard work. The fast way only leads to destruction. GROW, don’t BLOW! An attempt to sacrifice steady growth on the altar of a ‘blowing success’ is an invitation to self-destruct,” he said.

While lamenting the disturbing trend in the involvement of the Nigerian youth in internet-related crimes, Magu challenged them to re-direct their energy into positive activities that will benefit them and the Nigerian nation.