Groups Protest Against Planned Impeachment of Ambode [Photos]

A group Lagos residents staged a protest on Wednesday at the State House of Assembly over the planned impeachment of Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

This comes a day after the assembly summoned Ambode, citing gross misconduct in the appropriation of state funds and threatening to commence impeachment proceedings.

The protesters stormed the Lagos Assembly with their placards and banners bearing varied inscriptions that showed their displeasure at the move by the Lagos state legislators to topple Ambode’s government.

According to the protesters, the forceful removal of the governor would disrupt the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

