Groups Protest Against Planned Impeachment of Ambode [Photos]

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Groups Protest Against Planned Impeachment of Ambode [Photos]

A group Lagos residents staged a protest on Wednesday at the State House of Assembly over the planned impeachment of Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

This comes a day after the assembly summoned Ambode, citing gross misconduct in the appropriation of state funds and threatening to commence impeachment proceedings.

The protesters stormed the Lagos Assembly with their placards and banners bearing varied inscriptions that showed their displeasure at the move by the Lagos state legislators to topple Ambode’s government.

According to the protesters, the forceful removal of the governor would disrupt the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

Below are some photos from the protest…

, ,

Related Posts

‘But I Warned You All’ – Obasanjo Speaks on State of the Nation

January 30, 2019

Breaking: Venezuela’s Maduro Ready to Negotiate with Opposition

January 30, 2019

PDP Replies Tinubu, Says Nigeria Thrived Under ‘Consummate Democrat’ Atiku

January 30, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *