Group Slates FG over Insecurity

The National Leadership of Re-build Nigerian Party (RBNP) has challenged the Federal Government to be firm in taking decisive measures aimed at addressing the rising insecurity problem in the nation.

Deputy National Chairman of the party, South, Revd. Mathew Ajibola Lawal gave the charge in Asaba while inaugurating the Delta State Executive Committee of the party led by Honourable Ese Cole.

Reverend Lawal criticised the federal government for its failure in finding lasting solution to the insecurity in the land, particularly kidnapping, armed banditry and killing, saying the ugly state of affairs in the country was of grave concern to all Nigerians and the international community.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Hope Iyke Ejes berated the APC led federal government over its poor handling of challenges confronting the nation.

Nigeria has been bedevilled by a spike in the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers over the past years.

Though President Muhammadu Buhari, in his Democracy Day speech warned that their days are numbered, there is little to show that such nefarious activities are about to be curtailed.