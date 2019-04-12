Group Rejects Sudan ‘Coup’, Vows to Continue Protests

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Group Rejects Sudan ‘Coup’, Vows to Continue Protests

Organisers of protests for the ouster of Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir rejected his toppling by the army Thursday as a “coup conducted by the regime” and vowed to keep up their campaign.

“The regime has conducted a military coup by bringing back the same faces and the same institutions which our people rose against,” the Alliance for Freedom and Change said in a statement.

“We all reject what has been mentioned in the coup statement issued by the regime,” said the alliance, an umbrella group of grass-roots organisers and opposition parties and rebel groups.

“We call on our people to continue their sit-in in front of army headquarters and across all regions and in the streets.”

, ,

Related Posts

Men to be Fined for Masturbating

April 12, 2019

Buhari Hails Pascal Dozie at 80

April 12, 2019

Israeli Spacecraft Crashes During Moon Landing

April 12, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *