Group lauds FG on Dasuki’s release

The Sokoto State Coordinator of Sambo Dasuki Foundation, on Friday commended the Federal Government for the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), the former National Security Advisor (NSA) from detention.

Galadima, said the release of Dasuki, who was the grand patron of the foundation, was triumph of the rule of law, adding that by the gesture President Muhammadu Buhari was on his way to becoming a great democrat.

“His release was also in line with the teachings of the great Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) as entrenched by our forefathers who founded the Sokoto Caliphate.

“Dasuki has also decided to forgive those having hands in his ordeal and persecution,” he said.

The federal government had on Dec. 24, 2019, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to comply with the court bail granted Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow campaign, Omoyele Sowore by releasing them from detention.

Dasuki is facing trial on an alleged diversion of N19.4 billion arms funds as well as illegal possession of arms during his time as NSA.