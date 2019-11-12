Group gives Onitsha fire victims N200,000

A group, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Defenders Peace Foundation has given N200,000 to victims of the recent fire explosion in Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

This was announced Monday by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Dede Uzor A Uzor, saying the beneficiaries were mainly widows affected by the incident.

He said 20 widows would benefit from the gesture, each collecting N10,000, while the same amount would be given to a police officer who sustained a head injury during the inferno.

The police officer Clifford Ome, an inspector, attached to Central Police Station (CPS) reportedly fell from a police vehicle while escaping from a mob and hit his head on the ground.

He was first taken to New Hope Hospital where he was receiving treatment before being transferred to another hospital in Enugu.

Speaking during the presentation at the Central Police Station, Dede Uzor commended the gallantry of the officer and his colleagues, describing the mob action as unfortunate.

He said, “Although the mob were said to have been angered by the absence of fire fighters during the inferno, but it was not unlikely that they were suspected criminals who wanted to seize the opportunity to loot traders’ wares.”

Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Central Police Officer, Ifeanyi Iburu, commended the group for the magnanimity, calling on others to emulate the gesture.

He said the unfortunate incident would not deter police from its primary responsibility of protecting life and property.