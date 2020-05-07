Grimes Explains the Meaning of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Name

Grimes and Elon Musk decided to name their X Æ A-12 and this has been causing an uproar ever since the singer gave birth to the boy.

While Billboard says the name is not valid in California where they live, the singer has taken to Twitter to give an explanation of the name. Apparently the name is a composite of the unknown variable X plus tech, music and love themes all combined together.

But, she did not tell folks how to pronounce it.

See her and the Tesla CEO tweets below:

,

