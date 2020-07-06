Griezmann shines as Barca outclass Villarreal

Antoine Griezmann answered his critics in style on Sunday by scoring with a sensational chip as Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 4-1 to keep their faint LaLiga title hopes alive.

After the humiliation of being brought on in the 90th minute against his former club Atletico Madrid, Griezmann was back in the starting line-up at La Ceramica and repaid the faith with a stunning goal, teed up by Lionel Messi.

Messi also laid on a curling Luis Suarez shot into the top corner after Gerard Moreno cancelled out a Pau Torres own-goal that had put Barca in front.

Substitute Ansu Fati then added a fourth late on as the Catalans moved back to within four points of bitter rivals Real Madrid, who earlier ground out another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, with a Sergio Ramos penalty proving the difference.

Messi, who netted his 700th career goal against Atleti last week, laid on two sumptuous assists before halftime.

After chesting the ball down in the centre circle, Messi touched and turned, leaving his marker for dead.

He drove through two Villarreal defenders before pushing the ball left to Suarez, who arrived from the angle on the edge of the box and curled first time into the far corner.

If that was power, Griezmann’s was finesse, Messi and Suarez combining before Messi dragged back to the Frenchman, who caressed a delightful chip over Sergio Asenjo and in.

Messi thought he had his goal in the second half but Arturo Vidal was offside.

Suarez was taken off, presumably rested, and Fati added a fourth off the bench. The teenager cut in from the left and pulled his shot back inside the near post.

Villarreal looked a difficult opponent after winning five games out of six since the restart, a run that has put them in touching distance of the top four.

But defeat leaves them three points behind Sevilla, who play Eibar on Monday.

