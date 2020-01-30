Griezmann arrives for Barcelona’s match in a Kobe Bryant jersey

Antoine Griezmann is a huge fan of basketball and he has shown appreciation for Kobe Bryant’s legacy by wearing a jersey with the player’s name on it.

Griezmann was seen in a Lakers No.8 Jersey as he arrived at the Camp Nou on Thursday night for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey game against Leganes.

Antoine Griezmann arrives for Barcelona’s match with Leganes in a Kobe Bryant jersey 💛pic.twitter.com/Dh4jHjEpLu — Goal (@goal) January 30, 2020

Bryant died on Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, as the helicopter he was travelling on crashed in California.

Griezmann has been named in the starting line-up for Barcelona’s Thursday night cup game.