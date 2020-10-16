Gridlock as #EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Magboro area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been placed on total standstill after #EndSARS protesters showed up en-mass and blocked the road.

Protests have lingered after a week as Nigerians call for an end to police brutality across major cities in the country.

Although the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu bowed to the pressure and dismissed the notorious Special Anti-Terror Squad (SARS), protesters want an assurance that their demands will be properly met.

From Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt, the protests have swept through the country as youths finally find their voice.

Below are photos from the #EndSARS protests at that has caused a massive gridlock at the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

