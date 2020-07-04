Greenwood at the double as United put five past Bournemouth

Mason Greenwood netted his first Premier League brace as Manchester United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford.

Greenwood equalised for the hosts after Junior Stanislas’ shock 15th-minute opener before scoring United’s fourth with a superb effort after half-time to bring his tally to 15 goals for the season.

Marcus Rashford had put United 2-1 in front from the penalty spot and Anthony Martial then increased the advantage with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner just before the break.

In end-to-end stuff at Old Trafford, Joshua King pulled one back for Bournemouth with a penalty four minutes after the interval, but Eddie Howe’s men crumbled to an eighth successive away defeat after Nigerian-born Arnaut Danjuma had what would have been an equaliser disallowed for offside.

Bruno Fernandes put a gloss to the score with a free-kick from the edge of the area as the Red Devils temporarily move above Chelsea into fourth place.

