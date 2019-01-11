‘Green Book’ Writer Nick Vallelonga Apologises After Anti-Muslim Tweet Resurfaced

Nick Vallelonga has apologised after folks unearthed his 2015 in which he agreed with Donald Trump’s claim that Muslims in Jersey City cheered when the World Trade Centre towers came down on 9/11.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Green Book” writer says he is sorry for his past. “I want to apologize,” he said, adding, “I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen, and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with Green Book.”

He continued, “I especially deeply apologize to the brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali, and all members of the Muslim faith, for the hurt I have caused. I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr. Shirley’s friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me. Green Book is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better.”

Meanwhile, Participant Media, which co-financed and produced Green Book, have released their own statement, saying, “We find Mr. Vallelonga’s Twitter post offensive, dangerous, and antithetical to Participant Media’s values. We reject it in no uncertain terms.”

Vallelonga and controversial co-writer Peter Farrelly, and Brian Hayes Currie were awarded Best Screenplay at the 2019 Golden Globes. The film picked up three awards in total.