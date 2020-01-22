Greek lawmakers backed Katerina Sakellaropoulou as the new head of state, making her the first female president in the country’s history.

Sakellaropoulou was a top-level judge and head of Greece’s top administrative court. She was elected the new head of state following a historic parliamentary vote on Wednesday.

Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, senior judge and head of Greece's highest administrative court, is the 1st woman elected to become the new President of the Hellenic Republic. https://t.co/qJ3dJvcY2H https://t.co/B2r9BvfDHp pic.twitter.com/mycINySGhm — Embassy of Greece (@GreeceInUSA) January 22, 2020

A cross-party majority of Greek lawmakers endorsed Sakellaropoulou as the successor of the current president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose term is set to expire in March. The 63-year-old Sakellaropoulou will become the first woman in the history of Greece to hold the top office.

While the president’s authority is limited by the constitution, the officeholder is the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces and is often consulted on important affairs in an advisory capacity.

Despite her decades-long career in the top tier of Greek judiciary, Sakellaropoulou is considered a political outsider and has no party alliances.