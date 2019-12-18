‘Greatest hogwash of the decade’ – OAP Freeze blasts public marriage proposal

Controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has lambasted Africans who try to imbibe practices alien to the continent.

Daddy Freeze, leader of the Free the sheeple movement, warned Africans against copying the practice whereby a man goes down on his knees in public to propose to a woman.

His comment comes in the wake of the storm generated after a video of a pastor disrupting a public proposal in his church while another couple were getting married went viral.

The OAP called on Africans to halt the practice which according to him not only brings embarrassment, but makes no sense in our African setup.

He said:

In as much as I found this video thoroughly embarrassing for the couple and found the pastor’s intentions insincere in my opinion, I must say that this public proposal nonsense is the greatest hogwash of this decade!

“Where on earth did we copy this buffoonery from again? Can we please stop embarrassing ourselves with such foolishness?

“Copy copy people Una don see am?”