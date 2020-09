Toke Makinwa has officially been inducted into the glamorous grannies (Glam-ma) hall of fame.

The media girl and beauty entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her dog, Coco has given birth.

Toke Makinwa posted photos and videos from Coco’s birthing experience, noting that she didn’t know that the bitch was no longer a virgin until she woke up to her giving birth to pups.

Check out the post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook