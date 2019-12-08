Graphic! Yahoo Boy sets girlfriend on fire for ‘cheating on him’

A young man has been apprehended by residents of Post Service Army Estate in Ojo, Lagos State for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire.

It is understood that he carried out he heinous crime because she was allegedly ‘cheating on him.’

The suspect, identified as Victor Oji from Benue State, when asked about his profession, said he is an internet fraudster.

He also denied claims of setting his girlfriend on fire as a way of sacrificing her.

In the viral video, the girl who was rescued can be seen with severe burns all over her body.

