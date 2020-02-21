Graphic: Woman cuts off husband’s tongue, nose in Imo

A Twitter user, @Guchijones, has shared some photos of a medical doctor in a critical condition at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, after being assaulted by his wife.

According to @Guchijones, Dr Cherechi Okonkwo’s upper teeth, tip of his tongue and a part of his lower gum were cut off by his wife who is a nurse.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the home of the couple at World bank area of the state capital.

The victim, a gynecologist with FMC, Owerri, was rushed to hospital where doctors battled to save his life.

Okonkwo was said to have been attacked by his wife after an argument. After attacking him, the wife was said to have phoned his mom to come and carry the corpse of her son.

He was said to be in a coma and later regained consciousness.

A staff of FMC, Owerri, who does not want his name in print said:

“An FMC Owerri doctor was assaulted by his wife last night after a quarrel.

“The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mother to come and carry her son’s corpse.

“Luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital last night and he was stabilized.He is conscious, but can not talk since he’s on tracheostomy.”

See graphic image below.