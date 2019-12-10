Graphic Video: Boko Haram shoots dead 2 Soldiers, Policeman

A new video has emerged on the internet showing the moment two Nigerian soldiers and a policeman were being executed by insurgents believed to be members of Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The video, dated December 8 and released by Channels Television on Monday, claims the victims were abducted at a fake checkpoint in Benisheikh, a village seventy kilometers west of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

It is not clear how many people were abducted, but the video only showed three tortured security personnel with their hands tied behind them.

They displayed their identity cards and introduced themselves as a mobile police sergeant, as well as a sergeant and a private soldier of the Nigerian Army.

Before the killing, a masked man backing a river believed to be around the Lake Chad area spoke in Hausa language.

He threatened that the group would carry out ‘massive attacks’ on military formations and ambushes on the highways in the region.

“We are saying to the soldiers of Nigeria, we will never spare those fighting people practicing the religion of Allah. Because of that we shall attack your barracks, wallahi we shall block you on your roads. The story is, what you hear is not what you see; what lies ahead is tougher and uglier than this, Allahu Akbar,” he said.

Shortly before they were killed, the security personnel narrated that they were abducted from a village located few kilometers to Maiduguri.

However, police and army authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the slain men.

See the disturbing clip below

