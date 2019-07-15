Graphic: UNIBEN Final Year Student Jumps to His Death from 2-Storey Building

A final year student of the Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, UNIBEN, reportedly committed suicide on Sunday evening.

It is alleged that the yet-to-be-identified young man jumped to his death from the 2nd floor of a hostel building.

The deceased was said to be a student of the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences.

Sources say the victim who was supposed to have graduated before now, had a spillover.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if the deceased left a suicide note giving any hints into the exact cause of his death.

More to follow…

