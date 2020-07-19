Graphic: Reality TV Star Mariahlynn Claims Ex and GF Attacked Her With Bat & Knife

Mariahlynn has shared very disturbing photos on her social media.

According to TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop’ star claims her ex and his new GF voilently attacked her and a friend with a bat and blade, viciously injuring them.

She told the police that her former boyfriend had invited them over to his place to resolve their difference, but as soon as she and her friend (a woman) arrived at the ex-boyfriend’s apartment, they were immediately ambushed by him and his new girlfriend, who allegedly pulled out a blade and even used a bat to beat the two women before they escaped.

TMZ adds that Mariahlynn suffered multiple contusions, a fractured leg, a cut face and a black eye. And the police has listed the alleged crimes as felonious assaults. However, neither the ex-boyfriend nor his alleged accomplice has been arrested. See the graphic photos below:

