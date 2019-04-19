Graphic: Protest as Policeman ‘Stabs’ Man to Death in Rivers

Cases of police brutality continue to dominate the news after a police officer, identified as Chinedu, allegedly stabbed one Nyebuchi to death at Atali/Elimgbu, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

This was revealed in a Twitter thread by Port-Harcourt People @AskPHPeople and reposted by Segun Awosanya, aka “SEGAlink” an activist at the forefront of the #EndSars and #PoliceReform campaign.

Sources say some youths stormed the police station to protest the killing of Nyebuchi but they were dispersed when police officers reportedly shot sporadically at them.

It was reported that Precious Gladstone and Turuchi were subsequently shot by the officers at Atali/Elimgbu Police station.

Photos of the alleged victims were posted by Port-Harcourt People @AskPHPeople

The tweet reads;

“HAPPENING NOW

“Police officer by the name Chinedu stabbed & murdered an innocent man named Nyebuchi at Atali/Elimgbu, Obio/Akpor LGA. Rivers State.

“When the youths of the area went on protest at the station, @PoliceNG shot sporadically at unarmed civilians.”

  1. @segalink

