Graphic: Photos from deadly Ondo bank robbery

No fewer than four people have been confirmed dead in the robbery attack on two banks in Ile Oluji, Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Thursday.

Daredevil robbers stormed the bank and started shooting wildly, wreaking havoc on the otherwise quiet community.

Two mobile policemen attacked to the bank were killed in the process, along with two customers.

Eyewitnesses say the robbery, which occurred around 4 pm, involved the branches of two commercial banks, the First Bank Plc and the Polaris Bank Plc, in the town.

Gory photos from the robbery scene have emerged on the internet.

You can see the NSFW images below.

