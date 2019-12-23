Graphic: Man hacks own children to death

A man has reportedly hacked two of his children to death while leaving a third half-dead in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Chinasa Ogbaga, a native of Egwuagu Okpuitumo Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was said to have committed the act the late hours of Saturday when villagers and other family members had gone to bed

The deceased children are Chikamso Ogbaga, a six-year-old boy, and Chizaram Ogbaga, four-year-old girl; while the third, who was lucky to have been rescued half dead, is Emmanuel Ogbaga, a two-year-old boy.

Punch reports that Emmanuel Ogbaga, the only survivor is currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The police in the state have arrested the suspect – who divorced the mother of his children – for investigation and eventual prosecution.

The mother of the suspect, Mrs Ogbaga, and his uncle, Mr Emmanuel Nwambam, described the incident as shocking.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ekumenyi Division had reported the incident to the State Command.

She added that investigation is ongoing.

See the graphic photos below…