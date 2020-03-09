Graphic: Man beheads 82-yr-old woman after prophetess paid him N150K

There was mayhem in Oku Abak in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State after an Octogenarian simply identified as “Eka Sammy” was beheaded on her farm on Saturday by a suspected ritualist.

It was gathered that the woman was beheaded by a young man from Delta State who laid an ambush for her when she went to harvest cassava on her farm.

It was gathered that the suspect cut off her head and buried her body in a shallow grave within the precinct of her farm.

A resident of the community, Mr. Augustine Ekwere, said that the suspect was caught by youths when he dumped the victim’s head in front of his house.

According to him the suspect was tortured and stripped naked before he took them to the farm where the body of the deceased was found.

“The Youths of the Village caught him and called on the police after their own assessment. The police arrested him and his accomplice.

“The young man confessed to the crime at Abak police station saying that a prophetess contracted him for a fee of N150,000 to bring human head for rituals” Ekwere said

He said although the suspect did not mention the name of the prophetess, the cash was already paid to him to execute the job.

” At the Police Station, the Boy is said to have confessed beheading the woman in the farm because he was paid N150,00 only, by a prophetess to do so.”

“I fear for such Crime to reach my Locality, My Street and our House.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom State CSP Nnudam Fredrick who confirmed the incident commended the youths of Oku Abak for their gallantry and coming out to join the police to arrest the principal suspect.

He said some people have been arrested by the police in connection with the crime

“I am in the picture. An 82 years old woman was beheaded on her farm on Saturday while harvesting cassava. Some youths joined the police to comb the bush and some suspects were arrested. “

“Police have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime but as we speak the matter is under investigation at police headquarters,” he said.

