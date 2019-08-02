Graphic! Lady Strangled to Death in Hotel Room

The body of a yet-to-identified lady was on Thursday found in a hotel room in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It is understood that the half-naked corpse of the lady was reportedly discovered at the hotel located around D’Line in the Garden City.

Sources say the lady had checked in on Wednesday night, only to be found strangled to death, on Thursday morning.

The circumstance surrounding her death is yet to be unravelled as investigation is said to have commenced.

In photos of the corpse are currently making the round on social media, the lady’s body is seen with what looked like a rope around her neck.

See more photos below: