Graphic: Islamic cleric nabbed for brutalising boy, 10, with hot iron

An Islamic cleric has been arrested for allegedly using a hot pressing iron to inflict serious wounds on a 10-year-old boy identified as Abdulafeez Nurudeen.

While details of the incident remain sketchy, the 40-year-old Alfa was said to have perpetrated the act at Onilaru area, Ogidi, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The cleric has since been arrested and hauled off to court for the heinous crime perpetrated against the kid.

Photos of shared on social media showed the young boy with serious burns on different parts of his body especially his laps and buttocks, and on his face.

