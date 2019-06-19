Graphic: Drunk Man Batters Wife with Sledgehammer

A 24-year-old Kenyan lady is currently battling for her life at the Kenyatta National Hospital following severe injuries she sustained after her husband brutally battered her with a sledgehammer at Muradi, in Embakasi area, Nairobi, the nation’s capital.

According to Kenyan media, the husband identified as George Mutoko, reportedly arrived home drunk and attacked his wife, Lillian Ngandii Juda, after a slight quarrel.

A relative of Lillian told Ghetto Radio News that after the attack, Ndandii started bleeding and then fell unconscious.

“He actually hit her in front of her 6-year-old boy. It is the boy who went out and called the neighbours telling them that his mother has died,” Kennedy Siboe, the husband to Lillian’s sister, said.

According to Siboe, Mutoko has been battering the wife for some time now and described the recent attack as an attempted murder.

“When you use a sledgehammer to viciously attack anyone, it cannot be anything other than attempted murder. One George Mutuku of Muradi in Embakasi has reportedly been battering his wife for some time, but last evening, he tried to kill her.

“It is a miracle she’s still fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after she was earlier attended to at Bliss Medical Centre in Embakasi,” said Soboe.

Mother of the victim claimed that the couple have had a troubled marriage and that this is not the first time her son-in-law has assaulted her daughter.

“The man has been violent in their almost seven years of marriage but this is the first time he has beaten her to the extent of her being admitted,” she added.

The suspect is said to be on the run after the matter was reported at the Embakasi Police Station.