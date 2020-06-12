Graphic: Boko Haram executes soldier, policeman in new video

Islamist Jihadists Boko Haram has released a new video showing the execution of a Nigerian soldier and policeman.

According to online news medium SaharaReporters the video dated Thursday, June 11, 2020, was made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The chilling execution comes bare days after over 81 locals were killed as Boko Haram insurgents attacked a village in Borno State.

The video showed the two security officers, kneeling in a field, and introducing themselves before two masked men pointed guns at them.

The officers said they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army.”

“I am 13NA/70/8374 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno,” the soldier said.

The policeman who spoke in the Hausa language said:

“My name is Yohanah Kilus, I am a policeman, my rank is inspector. I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno; I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers.”

