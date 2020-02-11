Grandpa, 85, commits suicide over lack of sex!

An 85-year-old grandfather has reportedly committed suicide in Enugu State after his children allegedly stopped him from keeping a concubine.

The bizarre incident happened at Umu Ogilieze in Ogrute, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area [LGA] of the state.

The deceased, one Pa John Ogili, who fathered seven children was said to have been denied sex by his wife, who also refused to cook for him. His children were alleged to have abandoned him.

A neighbour who identified himself as Mr Mamah Ossai said that the deceased was frustrated as his wife and children abandoned him and refused to look after him.

“The man usually went out to buy food from food vendors and did everything for himself. His wife refused to either make love with him or take care of him just as his children drove away his lover.

“That could have driven him to the extreme decision to end his life.”

Ossia added that late Pa Ogili had several times complained that his wife was denying him sex; his friends were said to have pleaded to no avail with the wife to show him love at this old age.

However, he was buried after police detectives visited the scene of crime.

“His relations paid people who came to bury him after some rituals as he did not die naturally,” Ossai said.