Grammy Awards Nominations: Check Out the Complete List

The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Award have been announced and our fabulous Lizzo leads with eight nods, while Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X followed close behind with six nominations each. All three musicians are first-time Grammy nominees.

See the full list of nominees below:

Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. — Big Theif

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

R&B

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album:

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Brad Mehldau

Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama

Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, Songwriters

“See The Light” — Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

I Know A Ghost — Crowder

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Haven’t Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey

The Elements — TobyMac

Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass

Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) — Jerry Salley, producer

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album:

Vida — Luis Fonsi

11:11 — Maluma

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Caminando — Joss Favela

Percepción — Intocable

Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela — Vicente García

Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” — Yola

Best American Roots Song:

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album:

Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller — Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe

Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford

Keep On — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album:

My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch — Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Kalawai’anui — Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee

As I Am — Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done — Third World

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album:

Gece — Altin Gün

What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant — Burna Boy

Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

Flying High! — Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian

The Love — Alphabet Rockers

Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Comedy

Best Comedy Album:

Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan

Relatable — Ellen Degeneres

Right Now — Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia — Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations — Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical — Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites — Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

Oklahoma! — Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)

Rocketman — Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer

Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); Track from: “Toy Story 4”

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); Track from: “Dumplin’”

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); Track from: “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); Track from: “Suspiria”

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Blue Skies” — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme” — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena” — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene” — Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me A Little” — Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over The Rainbow” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” — Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package:

Anónimas & Resilientes — Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Hold That Tiger — Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

i,i — Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

Intellexual — Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Anima — Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

Gold In Brass Age — Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: New Directions — Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

The Radio Recordings 1939–1945 — Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes:

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions — Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According To Malaco — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners — Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album:

The Girl From Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters — Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 — Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

All These Things — Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai — Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow — Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery — Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording:

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” — Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)”– Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix)” — Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” — David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Chain Tripping — Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances — Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

The Orchestral Organ — Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

The Savior — Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdóttir — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth — Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance:

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Transatlantic” — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21” — Mirga Gražinytė-tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Best Opera Recording:

“Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence” — George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” — Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” — Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

Best Choral Performance:

“Boyle: Voyages” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

“The Hope Of Loving” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom” — Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth” — Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

“Freedom & Faith” — Publiquartet

“Perpetulum” — Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff” – Hermitage Piano Trio — Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“The Berlin Recital” — Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ” — Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” — Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

The Edge Of Silence – Works For Voice By György Kurtág — Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Himmelsmusik — Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-lieder Op. 35 — Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A Te, O Cara — Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium:

American Originals 1918 — John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: Songs And Structures — Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’hiver — Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra — Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major — Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain — Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Orange — Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth — Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers