Grammy-Award Winning R&B Singer James Ingram is Dead

James Ingram is dead.

The Legendary R&B singer reportedly lost his lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday (Jan. 29) at the age of 66, his close friend Debbie Allen has confirmed, according to Complex.

The Akron, Ohio-born singer is famously known as the co-writer behind Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller song “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing). He also had hit-records of his own, and this includes his Hot 100 No. 1 duet with Patti Austin “Baby Come to Me” and the Grammy-award winning single “One Hundred Ways.”

Also, In addition, Ingram worked with other acts like Barry White and El Debarge.

Some of the stars who have shared their condolences include Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen.

