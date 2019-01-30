Grammy-Award Winning R&B Singer James Ingram is Dead

James Ingram is dead.

The Legendary R&B singer reportedly lost his lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday (Jan. 29) at the age of 66, his close friend Debbie Allen has confirmed, according to Complex.

The Akron, Ohio-born singer is famously known as the co-writer behind Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller song “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing). He also had hit-records of his own, and this includes his Hot 100 No. 1 duet with Patti Austin “Baby Come to Me” and the Grammy-award winning single “One Hundred Ways.”

Also, In addition, Ingram worked with other acts like Barry White and El Debarge.

Some of the stars who have shared their condolences include Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen.

There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever pic.twitter.com/oZtA9h8uZR — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 29, 2019

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019