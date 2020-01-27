Graduate of UNICAL commits suicide in Calabar

A fresh graduate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), identified as Maxwell Lucky Enudi, has allegedly committed suicide by ingesting the deadly insecticide, “sniper”.

It is understood that Enudi recently graduated from the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology (ZEB),

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred at Ekpo Abasi in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State.

A source, who gave her name as Violet Boniface, said that Enudi was allegedly being frustrated by his supervisor and had to end his life, WuzupNaija writes.

“Maxwell was found lying dead on the floor with a bottle of sniper by his side in his house at Ekpo Abasi at the late hours of the day. It is so painful”, Violet said.

She said that the deceased, (Maxwell Enudi) was a citizen of Delta State and a former class rep in his department.

He graduated in December 2019 and was to defend his project in February 2020.

When contacted via phone, the Chairman of the University Board of Media and Community Relations, Dr. Joseph Ekpang said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, adding that “I cannot confirm or deny the story, but when I do, I’ll let you know”.

But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that the incident was regrettable.