Grace Ajilore’s Mum Finally Meets Grandson in Heart Melting Video

Grace Ajilore’s mother finally got to meet her first and only grandchild in the most adorable video ever.

The 28-year-old Vlogger and Youtuber shared the heart warming meeting on her Instagram page and it hit us in all the right places.

The emotional video saw the latest Grandma cradling her grandson born to the Youtuber in her arms.

Grandma can be heard saying “I saw my grandchild,thank you, thank you for coming, you’re a blessing.”

Grace Ajilore wrote a few moving words to go along with the video sharing how her mum had been sick and couldn’t be with her during her pregnancy and delivery of the baby.

“My mum hasn’t been well broke my whole heart , we have done our best to go this far without seeing each other my God was it hard to not have my mummy through my pregnancy and postpartum 😔😔but when we where given the all clear that we could see my mum came 😭😭😭😭. This is her seeing her grand baby for the first time today I WAS IN FLOODS OF TEARS”